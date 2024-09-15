National Football League
National Football League
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves game vs. 49ers with quadriceps injury
Published Sep. 15, 2024 3:48 p.m. ET
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the game against San Francisco on Sunday with an injury to his right quadriceps.
Jefferson was blocking on the play late in the third quarter when he collided with teammate Garrett Bradbury and also took contact from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Jefferson, who caught a 97-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, was in significant pain on the turf before limping off the field with assistance from the medical staff.
The Vikings announced his return to the game as questionable. Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reporting by The Associated Press.
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
2024 NFL Week 2 Blazin' 5: Who wins Saints-Cowboys?
Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams: Where do Chiefs, Cowboys land after Week 1 wins?
At what point should Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa retire?
-
Chiefs' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown will reportedly miss 2024 regular season
2024 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 2 picks
recommended
-
2024 NFL Week 2 Blazin' 5: Who wins Saints-Cowboys?
Tom Brady's Top 5 NFL teams: Where do Chiefs, Cowboys land after Week 1 wins?
At what point should Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa retire?
-
Chiefs' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown will reportedly miss 2024 regular season
2024 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 2 picks