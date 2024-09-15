National Football League
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves game vs. 49ers with quadriceps injury
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leaves game vs. 49ers with quadriceps injury

Published Sep. 15, 2024 3:48 p.m. ET

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson left the game against San Francisco on Sunday with an injury to his right quadriceps.

Jefferson was blocking on the play late in the third quarter when he collided with teammate Garrett Bradbury and also took contact from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Jefferson, who caught a 97-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, was in significant pain on the turf before limping off the field with assistance from the medical staff.

The Vikings announced his return to the game as questionable. Jefferson missed seven games last season with a hamstring injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

