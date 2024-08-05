National Football League Vikings WR Jordan Addison charged with DUI, faces possible suspension Published Aug. 5, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been officially charged with driving under the influence and faces a possible suspension from the NFL, according to a report from the Star Tribune on Monday.

The charge for Addison stems from a July 12 arrest, which originally resulted in two misdemeanors after the DUI suspicion.

In the scenario that Addison is convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and an immediate three-game suspension.

Last month, Addison gave the impression that he would live with the reality of any suspension that could come his way.

"Any disciplinary actions that come my way I’m going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back," Addison said. "Whatever’s out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it. I’ll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that [comes] my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I’ll do what I’ve got to do."

The 22-year-old second-year wide receiver expressed remorse in an interview at Vikings training camp last month. "This has probably the most peace that I’ve felt, just being out here with my teammates," he previously said. "They’ve been welcoming me. … Really I’m just blessed to be here. They know my character. They know my heart. So I just come out here every day and just show them that I’m moving past it, and I’m going to keep learning."

"Of course, we’re disappointed in Jordan," head coach Kevin O’Connell added. "We care about these players, we really do, and we want to make sure we’re doing our part for development on the field. The other aspect of that is off the field and the life skills, development, decision-making, and learning how important it is within our culture that we’re very proud of, that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability to that point."

Drafted out of USC in the first round last year with the 23rd overall pick, Addison totaled 70 receptions for 911 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns as a rookie. He's the clear second option behind superstar wideout Justin Jefferson.

