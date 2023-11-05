National Football League Vikings RB Cam Akers suffers Achilles injury vs. Falcons Updated Nov. 5, 2023 5:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers has suffered an Achilles injury according to team head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The injury marks the second in three years for Akers, who tore his Achilles in 2021 as a member of the Rams.

Akers' ailment adds to the litany of setbacks Minnesota's offense has already suffered this season, which includes losing QB Kirk Cousins for the season to a torn Achilles and Justin Jefferson on the injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

Akers was acquired by Minnesota from Los Angeles in September and has rushed for 113 yards and a TD in five games with the Vikings. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injury.

