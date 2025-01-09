National Football League
Vikings-Rams wild-card game to be played in Arizona amid Los Angeles wildfires
National Football League

Vikings-Rams wild-card game to be played in Arizona amid Los Angeles wildfires

Updated Jan. 9, 2025 8:01 p.m. ET

The NFL wild-card round playoff matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will no longer take place at SoFi Stadium.

Instead, the two teams will play Monday's scheduled game at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, as wildfires continue to spread through Southern California, the NFL announced Thursday

The announcement came shortly after the Rams canceled their player media availability following Thursday's practice. A new fire emerged in the West Hills neighborhood on Thursday, an area where many Rams players and staffers live.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, the league said it planned to keep the Monday night game between the Vikings and Rams in Los Angeles. However, it also put in a contingency plan in case the situation in Southern California worsened. As of Thursday evening, there were at least 180,000 residents evacuated with thousands of structures destroyed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday's game is one of a few that's already been impacted due to the wildfires. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings have each postponed games since Wednesday.

Tickets for Monday's game will be available for Rams season-ticket holders at 10 p.m. PT on Friday morning. The general public will be able to purchase tickets two hours later. 

The Rams and several players also went on social media to offer their support to the community in recent days.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who will travel to play the Houston Texans on Saturday, pledged $200,000 to wildfire relief efforts

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes