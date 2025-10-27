National Football League
Vikings QB Carson Wentz to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
National Football League

Vikings QB Carson Wentz to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Published Oct. 27, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve on Monday after he gutted out a shoulder injury during the last 2.5 games of his five-game fill-in for J.J. McCarthy.

Wentz will have season-ending surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Vikings had not yet announced those details.

McCarthy, who suffered a high sprain of his right ankle during the second game of the season, was already on track to return to action this week when the struggling Vikings (3-4) play at division rival Detroit.

Wentz, who signed with the team he grew up rooting for in neighboring North Dakota the week before the regular season began, went from veteran backup to starter after McCarthy went down. The Vikings went 2-3 with Wentz, including a 37-10 blowout by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. He was first hurt in the first half on Oct. 5 in London against the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz was under heavy pressure that night, with starting tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill and original starting center Ryan Kelly all sidelined by injury, and he took several hard hits that had him wincing. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he was told by the medical staff that Wentz wasn't risking further damage by staying in the game, so he decided not to expose undrafted rookie backup Max Brosmer to the pass rush behind a patchwork offensive line and kept Wentz in until the final drive.

Wentz, who was the second pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, extended his league record by making Minnesota the sixth team he has made at least one start for over the last six seasons.

The Vikings used the open roster spot to claim former Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims off waivers. Tight end Josh Oliver was forced out of the last game with a foot injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes