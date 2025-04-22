National Football League
Updated list of Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:31 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Washington Commanders below:
How many picks do the Washington Commanders have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Washington Commanders have five draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 29 (29 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 29 (61 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 26 (128 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 29 (205 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 29 (245 overall)
Who will the Commanders select in the NFL Draft?
Check out who our Greg Auman thinks the Commanders will select in his 7-round Commanders mock draft.
