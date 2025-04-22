National Football League Updated list of Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Minnesota Vikings as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Minnesota Vikings have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Minnesota Vikings have four draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 24 (24 overall)

Round 3: Pick 33 (97 overall)

Round 5: Pick 1 (139 overall)

Round 6: Pick 11 (187 overall)

Who will the Vikings select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Vikings select Georgia S Malaki Starks in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

