National Football League
National Football League
Updated list of Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars here:
How many picks do the Jacksonville Jaguars have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ten draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 5 (5 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 4 (36 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 6 (70 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 24 (88 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 5 (107 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 24 (126 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 4 (142 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 6 (182 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 18 (194 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 5 (221 overall)
Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Jaguars select Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
share
recommended
-
What critics of Deion Sanders and son Shedeur don't understand
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Jeanty, Dart, more
Jets GM Darren Mougey declines comment on Aaron Rodgers' critical remarks
-
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka’s secret? The pursuit of perfection ‘to the nth degree’
2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty goes top 5; who trades up for Jaxson Dart?
Eli Manning-Philip Rivers trade among all-time most memorable NFL Draft moments
-
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers become new favorite; Saints drop
Which colleges have produced the most draft picks in NFL history?
Eagles 7-round mock draft: Super Bowl champs have defensive holes to fill
in this topic
recommended
-
What critics of Deion Sanders and son Shedeur don't understand
2025 NFL Draft odds: Over/Under draft positions for Jeanty, Dart, more
Jets GM Darren Mougey declines comment on Aaron Rodgers' critical remarks
-
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka’s secret? The pursuit of perfection ‘to the nth degree’
2025 NFL mock draft: Ashton Jeanty goes top 5; who trades up for Jaxson Dart?
Eli Manning-Philip Rivers trade among all-time most memorable NFL Draft moments
-
Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft odds: Steelers become new favorite; Saints drop
Which colleges have produced the most draft picks in NFL history?
Eagles 7-round mock draft: Super Bowl champs have defensive holes to fill