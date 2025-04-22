National Football League Updated list of Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars here:

How many picks do the Jacksonville Jaguars have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ten draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer? | The Facility

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 5 (5 overall)

Round 2: Pick 4 (36 overall)

Round 3: Pick 6 (70 overall)

Round 3: Pick 24 (88 overall)

Round 4: Pick 5 (107 overall)

Round 4: Pick 24 (126 overall)

Round 5: Pick 4 (142 overall)

Round 6: Pick 6 (182 overall)

Round 6: Pick 18 (194 overall)

Round 7: Pick 5 (221 overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Jaguars select Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more