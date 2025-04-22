National Football League Updated list of Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Cleveland Browns here:

How many picks do the Cleveland Browns have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 2 (2 overall)

Round 2: Pick 1 (33 overall)

Round 3: Pick 3 (67 overall)

Round 3: Pick 30 (94 overall)

Round 4: Pick 2 (104 overall)

Round 6: Pick 3 (179 overall)

Round 6: Pick 16 (192 overall)

Round 6: Pick 24 (200 overall)

Round 6: Pick 40 (216 overall)

Round 7: Pick 39 (255 overall)

Cleveland Browns Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Browns select Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

