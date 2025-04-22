National Football League Updated list of Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Cincinnati Bengals here:

How many picks do the Cincinnati Bengals have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Cincinnati Bengals have six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.



Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 17 (17 overall)

Round 2: Pick 17 (49 overall)

Round 3: Pick 17 (81 overall)

Round 4: Pick 17 (119 overall)

Round 5: Pick 17 (153 overall)

Round 6: Pick 17 (193 overall)

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Bengals select Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

