Undefeated NFL teams 2025: Are there any left heading into Week 6?

It took only five weeks of football for the NFL's parity to win out. The Eagles and Bills were the last two teams to remain undefeated through Week 4, but both teams met their match, leaving no undefeated teams left in the 2025 NFL season. Let's check out how each team lost:

2025 Undefeated NFL Teams

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Drake Maye looked strong, Stefon Diggs cooked his old team and rookie kicker Andres Borregales delivered in crunch time to help New England shock Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.

The Bills were the last of the unbeatens heading into the contest, and will now wonder what could've been thanks to the upstart Pats. Borregales, after converting makes of 30 and 19, drilled a 52-yard attempt with 15 seconds left in the game to steal an important win over a dominant AFC East foe.

Meanwhile, Maye showed exactly why he's New England's QB of the future in his first primetime start, finishing 22-of-30 for 273 yards with no turnovers. Diggs ended the game with 10 receptions (12 targets) for a season-best 146 yards while Rhamondre Stevenson added two pivotal rushing TDs despite pedestrian numbers (14 rushing, 13 receiving).

For Josh Allen and the Bills, a disjointed performance caused by a feisty Pats defense resulted in a season-low 20 points. Allen went 22-of-31 for 253 yards, two TDs and an INT while leading the team with 53 rushing yards on nine carries.

Bills RB James Cook was held to 49 yards on 15 carries and failed to score a TD for the first time this season.

In all, the teams combined for 701 yards of offense, the majority of which came in the second half after a defensive battle in the first.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw an 11-yard touchdown pass and J.K. Dobbins rushed for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos wiped out a 14-point deficit to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, 21-17, on Sunday.

The Broncos batted down Jalen Hurts' last-gasp pass on the final play of the game to send the Super Bowl champions to just their second loss in their last 22 games.

The Broncos caught a huge break in their rally when the Eagles had a late fourth-down conversion called back on an illegal shift penalty whistled against running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles (4-1) were forced to punt and Hurts could not lead one more comeback.

His final heave on second-and-10 from the 29 was knocked down as time expired to send the jubilant Broncos into the locker room with an improbable win. Nix waved his arms in celebration toward dozens of Broncos fans in orange that stood near the visitors tunnel.

