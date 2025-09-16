National Football League Undefeated NFL teams 2025: 10 teams with a 2-0 record Updated Sep. 16, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Through two weeks of the NFL season, ten teams remain undefeated. Starting 2-0 is hardly a guarantee of postseason success, but it certainly doesn't hurt, and these ten teams have given themselves an early leg up on the competition.

Here they are, listed in order of point differential and analysis by Ralph Vacciano. Let's take a look.

Undefeated NFL Teams

Indianapolis Colts (+26)

All hail Indiana Jones, who showed his Opening Day performance wasn’t a fluke. And the Indy QB isn’t alone, because the Colts got 165 rushing yards from Jonathan Taylor. Looks like a lot of us were wrong about this team.

Green Bay Packers (+23)

They’ve now beaten two of the NFC’s top contenders (Lions, Commanders) in pretty convincing fashion. And outside of Micah Parsons’ one-man defensive show, it’s not like the Pack is clicking on all cylinders yet.

Buffalo Bills (+21)

They played way down to the level of their Week 2 opponent (Jets), but did what they had to do. The best news is that RB James Cook (21-132-2) showed they might have their best rushing attack in years.

Los Angeles Rams (+19)

Well, I guess Matthew Stafford’s back is fine. That’s two straight excellent performances (23 of 33, 298 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), and in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, he has one of the top 1-2 receiving punches in the league.

Los Angeles Chargers (+17)

Their lack of a running game so far has been surprising, but Justin Herbert is more than good enough to make up for that. And he’s got a nice group of receivers around him to help.

Arizona Cardinals (+12)

I’m still a believer in their talent, but they’re not clicking on offense yet (569 total yards in two games? Yuck). I’d also feel better if they hadn’t nearly let the lowly Panthers come back on them with two TDs in the last five minutes.

San Francisco 49ers (+9)

Kyle Shanahan got 279 yards and three touchdowns out of backup QB Mac Jones, which is pretty impressive. Temper any enthusiasm because they still barely held on to beat the awful Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles (+7)

They get a temporary pass for playing — and beating — two tough defensive teams, but it’s a bit alarming that they’ve produced just 518 total yards of offense — 29th in the league. They won’t stay undefeated for long if Jalen Hurts doesn’t get going.

Cincinnati Bengals (+5)

Doesn’t matter that they’re 2-0. Doesn’t matter that backup QB Jake Browning led a comeback win over the Jaguars (despite three interceptions). What matters is Joe Burrow (toe) is out for a few months. That changes everything for this soon-to-plummet team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4)

Their offense was a no-show until their game-winning drive, when Baker Mayfield showed he’s still got it and overcame a special teams disaster. Their battered line has to do a better job of protecting Mayfield, though.

