Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Successful Surgery, Eyes 2026 Return

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field and then quickly taken to a hospital during the team's Monday night win against the New York Jets, and the star playmaker's injury is indeed season-ending.

Hill suffered a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including a torn ACL, which will end his 2025 campaign, NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning.

Hours after that report, Hill went through successful knee surgery and was in good spirits, posting about a possible return next season.

"It’s about rehab and he will play next season," his agent Drew Rosenhaus said. "The realistic goal is the start of the season."

Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the Jets’ sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. The receiver was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his left knee appeared to twist severely while he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately brought out to help carry him off the field. An air cast was applied and players from both teams were around the cart before it was driven away.

The Dolphins said Hill was going to the hospital "for imaging, evaluation and observation."

Hill is a five-time All-NFL selection. He clapped and waved at the fans as he was driven off, receiving an ovation after the stadium had been hushed for several minutes following the play.

He had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

Hill has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only WR Davante Adams (886), TE Travis Kelce (880) and WR Stefon Diggs (824).

Hill’s 83 touchdown catches are third in the NFL since 2017. Adams has 102 scoring catches and WR Mike Evans has 91.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

