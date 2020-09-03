National Football League Tua Talks: Episode 8 – Pro Day Prep 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Never has a pro day been more talked about and, according to Trent Dilfer, more difficult to pull off.

In the final episode of the 8-part Tua Talks miniseries, Tua Tagovailoa's mentor and Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer walks fans through what it was like to pull off Tua's much-discussed April 9 pro day, two weeks before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Coming off of Tagovailoa's devastating hip injury in November of last year, much of the discussion revolving around the Alabama legend was in regards to his health.

With that in mind, and the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Tagovailoa's ability to have an in-person pro day, Dilfer had the idea to take Tua's pro day virtual and send the tape to all 32 NFL teams.

"Because of the mystery around him, we knew that it was important to showcase certain things," Dilfer said.

As Dilfer explained it, with different locations being shut down due to the coronavirus, he was tasked with finding an undisclosed location that could host less than 10 people for Tua to work with.

Dilfer found something, but it wasn't what he hoped for.

Still, he and Tua made do.

"With the limited space, we had 26-27 yards of width, and we had glass on one side and a wall on the other," Dilfer said. "We really had to be creative with how we did it."

Dilfer's goal was simple: show the world that Tua can do it all with no limitations.

"We're gonna show power, we're gonna show movement, we're gonna show precision and we're gonna show twitch," Dilfer said. "I told him, 'I will figure something out where you can showcase all those things,' and everybody that watches this will say, 'Yeah, that's special.'"

Check out the final episode of Tua Talks below:

