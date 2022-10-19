National Football League Tua Tagovailoa says he 'was unconscious' after hit vs. Bengals 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back at practice after getting cleared from concussion protocol Sunday, and spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since his scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Tagovailoa reportedly sought the input of several outside doctors and met with the NFL and the league's player's association before returning to the practice field this week. He had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital when he was injured against the Bengals.

Tagavailoa had not practiced since and did not travel with the Dolphins for their game against the New York Jets on Oct. 9, a 40-17 loss. He cleared the concussion protocol but did not play in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. When asked what he remembered about the hit, Tagavailoa revealed that he lost consciousness.

Tagavailoa also expressed his gratitude for the support he received.

"My neighbors, they were very respectful, very kind," Tagavailoa said. "They made some things, they brought over notes from their kids. Their kids would bring over candies, things that they would bake, things that they would color. I thought that was super cool. I could feel the support and my family could feel that. And then guys from across the [NFL] reaching out."

The former Alabama star is expected to return to his starter role Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, assuming Tagavailoa makes it through the entire week of practice, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa will practice as the starter this week, McDaniel added.

In four games this season, Tagovailoa has completed 80 of 115 passes for 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Dolphins are 3-3 this season.

Four days before the Cincinnati game, Tagovailoa took a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills and appeared disoriented when he got to his feet. He was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a concussion. After he was examined and no signs of head injury were found under the NFL’s protocol, Tagovailoa returned to start the third quarter, prompting an investigation by the NFL Players Association into the handling of his injury.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol, adding language addressing abnormality of balance and stability to its list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

