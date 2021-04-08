National Football League Washington Football Team could unload to draft Trey Lance, per reports just in share facebook twitter reddit link

As the 2021 NFL Draft rapidly approaches, the rumors are flying faster and faster.

The quarterbacks in the draft are all the rage, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all finding themselves making headlines in recent days.

One of the latest bits of buzz has the Washington Football Team angling for Lance out of North Dakota State.

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi planted the seed on his podcast, "The GM Shuffle," on Wednesday.

Here's what Lombardi had to say, via NBCSports.com:

"I think Washington is going to be the next team to unload all their picks to try to get a QB. I think they love Lance. I don't think, I know Washington loves Lance. So, will they trade up to get Lance? That remains to be seen."

WFT already has a crowded quarterback room, relatively speaking.

A month ago, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, adding the 16-year veteran to a corps with Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez.

After Fitzpatrick's signing, head coach Ron Rivera lamented not having a quarterback competition in the lead up to his first year in Washington.

This past season saw Allen and two other since-departed QBs in Alex Smith and Dwayne Haskins take snaps as starters.

And although Fitzpatrick was signed with the No. 1 designation in mind, Rivera specified that nothing is guaranteed.

Presently, Washington holds the No. 19 overall pick in the first round, along with a second-rounder, two thirds, a fourth, a fifth and two seventh-rounders.

To jump up in the draft to pick Lance, presumably at No. 4, it'd take quite a bit of draft capital.

That's a risky proposition, in Shannon Sharpe's eyes.

"You'd have to give up all your picks this year, all your picks next year and half your picks the year after that! ... If you were to do this, you are absolutely all in. ... [Lance] has got to be legit, he has to be the real deal. ... He's got to be it."

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Washington's interest in Trey Lance.

So, what are Lance's credentials?

His 2020 collegiate season was canceled due to the pandemic, but in 2019 he completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The six-foot-four, 224-pound QB also ran for 1,100 yards on 169 attempts in 2019, scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground for the undefeated national champion Bison.

Those are the kinds of numbers that have people like Colin Cowherd seeing a move for Lance as a smart one for Rivera and Washington.

Cowherd is a proponent of going and getting your guy if you believe in him, especially if you're not sold on the quarterbacks you have in-house.

"Finally, this makes sense. Not a 38-year-old journeyman. ... This is not about, 'Can we afford to give up three picks to go [from Nos.] 19 to 4. The question is, 'Can you afford not to?' ... You've got to make this move."

If Washington is interested, the Atlanta Falcons have made it known that the No. 4 pick is on the market.

With Lawrence and Wilson expected to go first and second, respectively, and Jones looking increasingly more likely to be the choice for San Francisco, Lance should be available at No. 4.

But it'll be up to WFT to decide if they're willing to pony up the necessary capital to bring him to the Capitol.

