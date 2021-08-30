Trevor Lawrence
Early losses for Trevor Lawrence might not be the worst outcome, Cowherd explains Early losses for Trevor Lawrence might not be the worst outcome, Cowherd explains
Trevor Lawrence

Early losses for Trevor Lawrence might not be the worst outcome, Cowherd explains

2 hours ago

Trevor Lawrence looked every bit a No. 1 overall pick Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the preseason on the final weekend of warmup games, taking down the Dallas Cowboys 34-14.

With Lawrence at the helm, the Jaguars scored touchdowns on two of their three first-quarter drives, including their first possession of the game.

The rookie QB had one hiccup in his lone quarter of action, failing to complete a slant to wideout Collin Johnson on a third-and-4.

Aside from that, Lawrence didn't put a foot wrong against the Cowboys. When he exited after 15 minutes with the Jaguars up 14-0, he had finished 11-for-12 for 139 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 154.5 passer rating.

For more up-to-date news on all things Jaguars, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Sunday's performance certainly helped quell some of the concerns about Lawrence that were swirling after his first two preseason performances.

In his debut against the Cleveland Browns, Lawrence went 6-for-9 for 71 yards and a 90.5 passer rating. Against the New Orleans Saints the following week, Lawrence went 14-for-23 for 113 yards and a passer rating of 73.3.

Not bad by any means, but also nothing to write home about ⁠— especially with the QB not finding the end zone in his first two preseason games.

That tide shifted Sunday, and it came thanks to a rethink on offense, according to Jaguars.com correspondent Brian Sexton. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer challenged offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to find a way to spark Jacksonville's attack. 

To do so, they adjusted to offense to something more familiar to Lawrence, adding more plays from the shotgun along with rollouts and bubble screens ⁠— the kinds of plays Lawrence ran as a force for Clemson for three years.

"We felt today we were on the same page," Lawrence said in his postgame news conference. "We communicated well, we kept it simple and for me just being accurate, making quick decisions, getting the ball out of my hand and letting our guys make plays, that was the difference."

That difference helped earn Lawrence his first taste of victory as a pro, albeit in preseason play.

However, for a team that finished 1-15 in 2020, racking up wins when it counts might still be a ways off. 

And that's just fine and dandy, Colin Cowherd explained Monday on "The Herd." For Cowherd, early struggles aren't a death knell, as long as the coach and quarterback are trending in the right direction.

"You know the best-case scenario for Jacksonville is to do what the Dallas Cowboys did," Cowherd said. "The legendary college coach, Jimmy Johnson and the highly touted quarterback who looked the part, Troy Aikman. Rebuild. Kinda ugly for a year. Stockpile picks. Boom! Dynasty."

The Cowboys went 1-15 in Johnson's first season in 1989, with Aikman posting an 0-11 record in his starts. But by 1992, the duo was on its way to winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles and forging Hall of Fame careers.

As Cowherd laid out, having a plan in place is what he's hoping to see from a team with designs on building from the ground up.

"What I'm looking for is not wins," Cowherd said. "What I'm looking for is something I always look for, it's a plan. What's your plan? Do you see growth?

For more up-to-date news on all things "The Herd," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Throughout the preseason, the Jaguars and Lawrence have shown they can adapt and grow.

It's still very early, and nobody is claiming the Jags are already on the way to being a reincarnation of the Cowboys of the mid-90s.

But there's a chance that a bright long-term future could lie beyond a dismal near-term one. For a franchise with a 7-7 playoff record in 27 seasons, that might be more than enough.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Trevor Lawrence
Get more from Trevor Lawrence Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Top Moments: NFL Preseason Finale
National Football League

Top Moments: NFL Preseason Finale

Top Moments: NFL Preseason Finale
Trevor Lawrence dazzled in Dallas on the final day of the NFL preseason. Here are Sunday's top moments.
1 day ago
Beyond Compare
National Football League

Beyond Compare

Beyond Compare
NFL QBs and NBA superstars share similar levels of responsibility, leading Nick Wright to compare them to one another.
3 days ago
Super-Status
National Football League

Super-Status

Super-Status
Trevor Lawrence has officially been named the starter in Jacksonville. Is the Clemson product destined for superstardom?
4 days ago
The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year
National Football League

The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year

The Most Puzzling Time Of The Year
The NFL preseason is a big old muddle, designed to tug and gnaw at the weakest points of a fan's psyche, Martin Rogers writes.
5 days ago
Cowherd Plays 'Trust Or Bust'
National Football League

Cowherd Plays 'Trust Or Bust'

Cowherd Plays 'Trust Or Bust'
Which young QBs does Colin Cowherd believe have the best chance to succeed moving forward in the NFL? Here's the breakdown.
6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes