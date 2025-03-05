National Football League Travis Kelce says Chiefs' Super Bowl loss was 'biggest factor' to his return in 2025 Published Mar. 5, 2025 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Kelce isn't ready to quit playing football just yet, but a Kansas City Chiefs win in Super Bowl LIX might have led him to call it a career.

The star tight end shared that the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February was likely the main reason why he opted to return for the 2025 season, addressing his comeback decision for the first time in the most recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"It was probably the biggest factor," Kelce said of the Super Bowl loss. "I mean, it's a pretty cool way to go out, but I just think I would still have this love for the game. I think I would have thought about [retiring] more if we would've won.

"The ending of that game, I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more effort and focus," Kelce added. "I just don't know what it was during that game, man, but I wasn't at my best. The more that I see clips or watch the film and put myself back into those moments, man, I'm just like what the f***?"

Kelce was noncommittal about his football future in the days after the Chiefs were blown out by the Eagles, acknowledging that retirement was on the table. The 35-year-old had one of the worst efforts of his playoff career in that game, recording just four receptions for 39 yards.

The Super Bowl capped what was a relatively quieter season for Kelce. He was still productive in the regular season, leading the team with 97 receptions for 823 yards. But those receiving yards and his three receiving touchdowns were the fewest he's had in a season since his rookie year in 2013. He had a big outing in the Chiefs' playoff opener, recording seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown in the divisional-round win over the Houston Texans. However, he didn't produce much in the AFC Championship Game, hauling in just two catches for 19 yards.

Kelce seemed to agree with those who think he had a down year in 2024, citing it as another reason to return in 2025.

"I think the biggest thing is that I f***ing love playing the game of football," Kelce said. "I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don't think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me."

Additionally, Kelce has one more year remaining on a two-year, $34.25 million deal he restructured last offseason. He mentioned that as another motivating factor to keep playing.

"I put in a lot of hard work and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for K.C. Last year it didn't end well for us," Kelce said. "I just feel like there's a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I've got, and that's what I'm going to do, man."

With Kelce back in the mix, Kansas City has one fewer thing to worry about this offseason. But the Chiefs still have some likely holes to fill. They traded left guard Joe Thuney, who also started for them at left tackle down the stretch of the 2024 season, to the Chicago Bears. Linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are among the top free agents this offseason.

Kelce recognized the reality that the Chiefs face a couple of difficult weeks coming up, currently sitting over the salary cap by roughly $3 million, per OverTheCap.com.

"We gotta get some pieces," Kelce said. "This offseason, we're stuck trying to juggle some contract negotiations and losing some key pieces. And that hurts."

Still, Kelce is excited to be back on the gridiron in 2025. He isn't ready to say if it'll be his last, though.

"Kansas City, baby, we're back at it for at least one more year," he said. "I can't say whether or not this is going to be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. I know I've got one on my contract, and I'm gonna give you everything I got, baby."

