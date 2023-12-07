National Football League Giants QB Tommy DeVito ranks Italian foods in latest embrace of Jersey heritage Published Dec. 7, 2023 11:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tommy DeVito is living the dream of every kid he grew up with in New Jersey — starting at quarterback for the New York Giants.

So, of course, he had to pay homage to his heritage — by ranking Italian foods with New York cooking influencer Cugine, or "Cug" as he is known.

DeVito is a bright spot in a dismal season for the Giants, who are 4-8 and lost first-string quarterback Daniel Jones for the season. However, the undrafted rookie who played in college at Syracuse and Illinois is holding onto the starter role even though original second-stringer Tyrod Taylor is now healthy.

Giants fans (many of whom are related to DeVito) have embraced the hometown star. He even has a sandwich named after him at a nearby Italian deli, and he ran out to the "Sopranos" theme song before his first home start at MetLife Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Giants QB Tommy DeVito brings Jersey vibes to first home start]

Here's how he and Cug ranked various Italian dishes:

Pasta

Penne Vodka Linguine with clams Bolognese Ravioli Lasagna

Entrees

Cutlets Eggplant Parm Shrimp Scampi Chicken Francese Veal Marsala

The two agreed that they especially love cutlets.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

&amp;nbsp;

share