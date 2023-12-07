National Football League
Giants QB Tommy DeVito ranks Italian foods in latest embrace of Jersey heritage
Published Dec. 7, 2023 11:15 p.m. ET

Tommy DeVito is living the dream of every kid he grew up with in New Jersey — starting at quarterback for the New York Giants.

So, of course, he had to pay homage to his heritage — by ranking Italian foods with New York cooking influencer Cugine, or "Cug" as he is known.

DeVito is a bright spot in a dismal season for the Giants, who are 4-8 and lost first-string quarterback Daniel Jones for the season. However, the undrafted rookie who played in college at Syracuse and Illinois is holding onto the starter role even though original second-stringer Tyrod Taylor is now healthy.

Giants fans (many of whom are related to DeVito) have embraced the hometown star. He even has a sandwich named after him at a nearby Italian deli, and he ran out to the "Sopranos" theme song before his first home start at MetLife Stadium.

Here's how he and Cug ranked various Italian dishes:

Pasta

  1. Penne Vodka
  2. Linguine with clams
  3. Bolognese
  4. Ravioli
  5. Lasagna

Entrees

  1. Cutlets
  2. Eggplant Parm
  3. Shrimp Scampi
  4. Chicken Francese
  5. Veal Marsala

The two agreed that they especially love cutlets.

