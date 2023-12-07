Giants QB Tommy DeVito ranks Italian foods in latest embrace of Jersey heritage
Tommy DeVito is living the dream of every kid he grew up with in New Jersey — starting at quarterback for the New York Giants.
So, of course, he had to pay homage to his heritage — by ranking Italian foods with New York cooking influencer Cugine, or "Cug" as he is known.
DeVito is a bright spot in a dismal season for the Giants, who are 4-8 and lost first-string quarterback Daniel Jones for the season. However, the undrafted rookie who played in college at Syracuse and Illinois is holding onto the starter role even though original second-stringer Tyrod Taylor is now healthy.
Giants fans (many of whom are related to DeVito) have embraced the hometown star. He even has a sandwich named after him at a nearby Italian deli, and he ran out to the "Sopranos" theme song before his first home start at MetLife Stadium.
[Giants QB Tommy DeVito brings Jersey vibes to first home start]
Here's how he and Cug ranked various Italian dishes:
Pasta
- Penne Vodka
- Linguine with clams
- Bolognese
- Ravioli
- Lasagna
Entrees
- Cutlets
- Eggplant Parm
- Shrimp Scampi
- Chicken Francese
- Veal Marsala
The two agreed that they especially love cutlets.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without
-
Taylor Swift opens up about relationship with Travis Kelce for first time
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
FOX Super 6 contest recap: $140,000 in prize money given away this season
-
Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Why NFL MVP might be at stake in Sunday's showdown
2023 NFL odds: Week 14 predictions, including Chiefs and Titans to cover
2023 NFL odds: Micah Parsons favored to win DPOY entering Week 14
-
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: 49ers claim top spot; Cowboys in top 5 as Chiefs tumble
Who’s the 49ers' MVP? Ranking the 5 players Niners can’t live without