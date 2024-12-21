National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 16: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Published Dec. 21, 2024 8:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In Week 16, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the award after leading his team to a 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The win was pivotal for the Ravens' hopes of claiming the AFC North for a second straight season, moving into a tie for first place with the Steelers at 10-5. Pittsburgh still holds the lead after Saturday's game due to the fourth tiebreaker: conference record.

Even so, Jackson's big day was enough to keep Baltimore's chances of winning the division alive as the Steelers would've clinched it with a win. The Ravens quarterback completed 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards, three touchdowns and an interception with a 115.4 passer rating, and added 22 rushing yards in the victory.

While the Ravens aren't in a position to secure the top seed in the AFC for a second straight year, they seem to be hitting their stride after some bumps in the earlier part of the season. They've won three of their last four and five of their last seven. Additionally, five of their last seven wins are against teams currently holding a playoff spot.

Jackson certainly senses that his team is on the rise.

"Absolutely," Jackson told Brady when asked if the Ravens showed their full potential on Saturday. "I still feel like [there's room] for improvement with us. That turnover after that drive down the field, our defense stepped up for us and came through. The season's just getting started, like I said last week. But there's still room for improvement, though."

That turnover that Jackson referenced was the interception he threw to Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the fourth quarter, giving Pittsburgh the ball back after Baltimore drove to the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey intercepted Russell Wilson and returned it all the way for a 37-yard touchdown that extended Baltimore's lead to 14.

Humphrey's interception put a bow on what was a pretty well-rounded performance by the Ravens, who also ran for 220 yards to outgain the Steelers in total yards, 418-315. Jackson credited the work put in during the week as the reason for Saturday's strong all-around game by Baltimore.

"Just competing with each other at practice," Jackson said on the Ravens' ability to adapt throughout the season. "Just treating it like a game, you know? Just trying to keep our bodies fresh. Everyone standing down there, starting with walk-through, meetings is starting to transition over into the game and on the playing field."

Beating your rival four days before Christmas is certainly a good early gift. But Jackson reminded Brady that the Ravens can't start celebrating the holiday just yet since they play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.

"It would, but I have a game on Christmas," Jackson said when Brady asked if beating the Steelers made Christmas any sweeter for him. "So, I've got to stay locked in with this game. Probably after the victory — after the game on Wednesday."

