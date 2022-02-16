National Football League If Tom Brady came out of retirement, where could he land? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Like the "Brady Bunch," it seems as if the Tom Brady saga always has a next episode.

According to an NFL Network story discussed on Colin Cowherd's "The Herd," Brady's decision to retire is far from final.

The tidbit came from Mike Giardi, who covers the New England Patriots for NFL Network. In it, Giardi said:

"I've talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxborough and know him very well. They've said, 'I don't believe for a second that he's done.'"

Brady added fuel to that sentiment in his own right with the offerings he gave Jim Gray on his podcast in response to a question about a possible return:

"You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come," Brady said on the "Let's Go" pod.

"You never say never. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course. I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life."

For Cowherd, Brady returning to the gridiron is a reality he can see taking shape, but in his assessment, it wouldn't be with either of the teams he's already suited up for.

"I could see Brady going to San Francisco in a year," Cowherd said Tuesday.

"Let's say the Trey Lance thing goes sideways — it's not good, and he's not as good as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Matt Stafford. Good luck with the fourth-best quarterback in the division. Brady's hometown is San Francisco. What wore him out in Tampa? The looseness. What is Kyle Shanahan? The opposite of loose. That intensity is very Belichick-ian. What would get people not to talk about Trey Lance? Bringing Tom Brady in."

Colin Cowherd thinks Brady is done, but San Francisco could be a good option I THE HERD If Tom Brady re-laced his cleats, Colin Cowherd could see him coming back to his hometown.

One thing that Cowherd couldn't envision? Brady returning to New England.

"I don't buy for a second all this [return to] Foxborough talk. Edelman retired, Gronk went with him, Josh McDaniels went to the Raiders. He didn't have dinner with Belichick in 22 years. Where are all his guys? Somewhere else or retired. Brady has no responsibility other than to Tom Brady."

Brady told Gray that he was in the "day-by-day" phase of his retirement, and that any future plans would be reserved for exactly that: the future.

Could the days that come incite a change of heart in the GOAT?

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.