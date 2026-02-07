Tom Brady to Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: 'Get That 7th Ring So We Can Match'

"Some things are stronger than blood."

One of those things could be classified as Tom Brady's relationship with the New England Patriots, as the franchise legend made his preference clear for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

"You know I got your back RKK [Patriots owner Robert Kenneth Kraft]. Get that 7th ring so we can match," Brady posted to Instagram on Friday night.

This post comes in the wake of Brady receiving criticism from Patriots alums for previously saying he has "no dog in the fight" in the Super Bowl and "may the best team win."

As for his career in New England, each of the Patriots' six Super Bowl triumphs have come with Brady under center: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018. Across his 20 years with the franchise (2000-19), Brady totaled 74,571 passing yards, 541 passing touchdowns and 219 regular-season wins, which are all first in Patriots history.

Brady won each of his three NFL MVPs with the Patriots (2007, 2010 and 2017), with whom he was a four-time Super Bowl MVP (2001, 2003, 2014 and 2016), before spending the last three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22); Brady won Super Bowl LV and Super Bowl LVP MVP honors with the Buccaneers.

As for this Sunday, this will be the Patriots' 12th Super Bowl appearance. A victory would break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history as a franchise (it would give them seven). New England went 14-3 in the regular season, with head coach Mike Vrabel earning 2025 Coach of the Year honors in his first year at the helm and second-year quarterback Drake Maye being the runner-up for the 2025 NFL MVP.

In the AFC playoffs, the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans at home and then beat the Denver Broncos on the road in the AFC Championship Game. They'll face a Seahawks team that also went 14-3 in the regular season in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX (28-24 Patriots win).