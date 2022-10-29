National Football League
Titans rule Ryan Tannehill out; Malik Willis to make first NFL start
The Malik Willis era is set to get underway in Tennessee.

The Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, meaning Willis will start under center for the AFC South leaders. 

Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the team's Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, as well as a stomach bug. Tannehill didn't practice on Friday and missed Saturday's walkthrough because of the illness.

While it'll be Willis' first career start, it won't be his first-ever NFL game. He made a brief appearance at the end of the Titans Week 2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing one of the four passes he threw for 25 yards. He also took some snaps against the Colts. 

Tennessee has been riding a hot streak ever since it lost to Buffalo. The Titans have won four straight games after starting the season 0-2.

Tannehill has given the Titans a steady hand during their winning streak. He's completed 68.8% of his passes for 714 yards, four touchdowns and an interception with a 101.3 passer rating over the last four games. 

