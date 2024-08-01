National Football League Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly injures knee, could miss 4-6 weeks Published Aug. 1, 2024 7:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could miss four to six weeks with a knee injury suffered in practice, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Hopkins joined the Titans last season and led the team with 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Hopkins is out for a month, he could return in time for the Titans' season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8.

The Titans are expected to have one of the NFL's top receiving groups after they added veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go with Hopkins.

With Hopkins sidelined, 2022 first-round draft pick Treylon Burks will take his place in practices.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

