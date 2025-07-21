National Football League
Titans QB Will Levis Having Season-Ending Surgery, Paving Way For Cam Ward
National Football League

Titans QB Will Levis Having Season-Ending Surgery, Paving Way For Cam Ward

Updated Jul. 21, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, keeping him from competing for playing time against 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward

The Titans announced Monday that Levis made his decision after consulting with doctors and his representatives. The Titans report Tuesday for training camp.

"We support his decision to focus on his long-term health," the Titans said in a statement. "He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Tennessee, which wrapped up its minicamp June 12, doesn't open the preseason until Aug. 9 at Tampa Bay with the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at Denver. Levis' surgery is scheduled for July 29.

The Titans used the top pick on Ward in April after Levis struggled mightily as he started 12 games in 2024. He threw for 2,091 yards, but he had 13 TD passes with 12 interceptions. He was sacked 41 times as Tennessee went 3-14 to land the top draft pick.

Tennessee also added veteran quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle this offseason.

Levis was the 33rd overall pick in 2023 when Tennessee's previous general manager Ran Carthon traded up to select the quarterback out of Kentucky. Carthon lasted just two seasons before being fired in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Brian Callahan rotated quarterbacks during the offseason program with no starter announced, a rotation he said he plans to continue into training camp. Still, Ward is expected to be the starter when the Titans open the regular season.

That seemed to leave the competition for the No. 2 position wide open for Levis, who took part throughout the team's offseason program. He told reporters in June he felt more comfortable in his second season in Callahan's offense and was looking forward to training camp.

"I feel like I’m starting to get to that point as a quarterback, and it’s just cool to feel that and see it and show everyone else here," Levis said during minicamp.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Unreal Super Bowl LIX Rings That Include Wings

Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Unreal Super Bowl LIX Rings That Include Wings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes