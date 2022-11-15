National Football League Titans make the cut, Bills drop in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd 's "Herd Hierarchy" continues to be fluid, as the NFL's top teams sway back and forth.

For starters, the Buffalo Bills fell a couple spots last week and did so again this week after dropping their second consecutive game. Meanwhile, a new team has entered the fray. Did anyone else slide?

Here is the "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 11, with insights from FOX Bet .

Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 11.

10. Tennessee Titans (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Titans won 17-10 vs. Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "I think Tennessee's the best coached team in the league. How do you get the Chiefs in Arrowhead to overtime without a first down in the second half? They're 6-1 in their last seven games. Their defense is the best in the league on third down, and Derrick Henry … five of his last six games has run it for 100 yards. And they've done this with a banged up quarterback spot."

Championship odds: +2800

Up next: Titans @ Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon)

9. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Cowboys lost 31-28 vs. Green Bay Packers

Colin's thoughts: "Were they exposed? Well, they had four penalties on 15 snaps in overtime: welcome to their reality. They are great at getting to the quarterback and creating pressure, but – and this has to be said – Dak has been atrocious on third- and fourth-down throws this year. They're not a good situational football team. I don't believe you can win multiple playoff games if you're not great situationally."

Championship odds: +1500

Up next: Cowboys @ Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

8. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 9)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Bye (Ravens won 27-13 vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 9)

Colin's thoughts: "I love everything about 'em. They drive me nuts. Only team in the league to lead by 10-plus points in every game. Eight straight games with at least 150 yards rushing … that hasn't been done since the mid-80s. They're like Philadelphia, but they've sustained it for years and years. Lamar's a playmaker. They're getting a little healthier, but they've had key injuries: Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman. They're perpetually banged up, but in big games, Lamar and John Harbaugh win a lot of 'em."

Championship odds: +1200

Up next: Panthers at Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

7. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 5)

Overall record: 6-3 | Last week: Bills lost 33-30 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "They're the knockout artist without a jab and movement. They're a flawed team. Josh Allen leads the NFL with 10 picks and three in the Red Zone. Brian Daboll leaving, this team's not as good in the second half offensively, they're not as good in the red zone. And the last three games for Josh Allen, he's not accurate. He's completing 58% of his throws."

Championship odds: +375

Up next: Browns at Bills (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

6. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 7-3 | Last week: Dolphins won 39-17 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I think they're as real as they're gonna be. They're 7-0 when Tua's healthy. I think they have one of the smart young coaches in football. Tua's touchdown to interception ratio, it's very Drew Brees, which was his comp coming out of college and I thought it was crazy. He just doesn't throw any interceptions. He's got three giveaways all year. So, they know what they are, they do it well."

Championship odds: +1700

Up next: Bye

5. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 3)

Overall record: 5-4 | Last week: Bye (won 42-21 vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 9)

Colin's thoughts: "I think that's the one team that Kansas City doesn't want to play. No. 1 scoring team in the league since Week 6. Joe Burrow's one of three quarterbacks completing 70% of his throws, and they're doing it now without Ja'Marr Chase. If Joe Mixon and this O-Line can consistently run the football, they could beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead. I don't think there are many teams that qualify for that. I don't know if Tua could go up there and do it. I don't think Buffalo now could do it. Cincinnati's a handful, and because you can't name three of their defensive players – we overlook 'em – it's a real defense. Like, second half, good luck scoring on 'em."

Championship odds: +2500

Up next: Bengals @ Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

4. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 6)

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Vikings won 33-30 vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "They're getting a little bit of Philadelphia where they're winning the turnover battle a lot, and that stuff usually has a ceiling. But we've got to be realistic here. They're 8-1, they're winning close games. You know, we're talking about Brian Daboll, how about that coach, the tall Sean McVay? They've been terrific situationally. Now, I don't think their defense is great. They have generated a pass rush in key spots, but I still think there are limitations. They're the kind of team that you could score on quickly over the top I feel like. They could outplay you, and you could beat them, but right now they're winning the close ones."

Championship odds: +1100

Up next: Cowboys @ Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

3. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 5-4 | Last week: 49ers won 22-16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "I love the Niners. I think it's the most talented team in the league. No. 1 total defense, No. 2 in yardage differential, held each of their last two opponents scoreless in the second half. They have a Pro Bowl-level player at every single unit on the field. And they're getting guys back: Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, they got their fullback back. Jimmy Garoppolo is not the kind of guy that's going to bring you back from 17 down, but they have not lost a game when he hasn't had a pick. There is a way they have to play to win, but physically, they're really good."

Championship odds: +800

Up next: 49ers @ Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 1)

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Eagles lost 32-21 vs. Washington Commanders

Colin's thoughts: "I don't feel different about Philadelphia today. I just think it illuminates the truth that if they don't win the turnover battle, and they're trailing in the second half, they're not Kansas City. It's a very good football team. They're not going anywhere. To J-Mac's point, they lost a crucial interior defender, and now teams are running on them. But they're the only team in the league [with a] top-five offense and top-five defense. And I don't have any real criticism other than eventually teams like Philly and Minnesota don't win the turnover battle every game."

Championship odds: +600

Up next: Eagles @ Colts (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Chiefs won 27-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "Here's how good Kansas City is: They are 27th in turnover differential, -4, and they're still the best team in the league. Patrick Mahomes has thrown a touchdown to 10 different receivers. When you get the perfect combination of superstar coach, superstar quarterback, you're losing the turnover battle, you had to rebuild the defense three years ago, the O-Line two years ago, the wide receiver room this year, and it doesn't affect 'em at all. We're looking at arguably the most talented quarterback ever. Arguably after Bill Walsh, the smartest offensive coach ever."

Championship odds: +450

Up next: Chiefs @ Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

