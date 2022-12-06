National Football League
Tennessee Titans fire general manager John Robinson
National Football League

Tennessee Titans fire general manager John Robinson

1 hour ago

The Tennessee Titans have fired general manager John Robinson, the team announced Tuesday.

Robinson, a longtime member of the New England Patriots front office, was hired after a 2015 season in which the Titans went 3-13. Tennessee had six straight winning seasons for the first time in franchise history under Robinson. The Titans have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and won back-to-back AFC South championships in 2020 and 2021. 

Robinson drafted 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, now considered one of the best running backs in the NFL, in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He also oversaw the hiring of former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel as head coach before the 2018 season. Vrabel is now regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NFL.

The surprising move comes two days after former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson drafted in 2019 and then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles three years later when Brown requested an extension or a trade, continued his breakout 2022 season with the Eagles by notching eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans on Sunday. Brown has been vocal about his feelings about the Titans after the trade and has even trolled his old team on social media as its receiving corps has struggled mightily this season.

The Eagles are a league-best 11-1 while the Titans fell to 7-5 on the season with the loss. Still, Tennessee holds a wide lead over the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Buccaneers-49ers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Buccaneers-49ers

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Eagles-Giants
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Eagles-Giants

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jets-Bills
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jets-Bills

1 hour ago
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier
National Football League

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals rise into contender tier

4 hours ago
Tom Brady, Bucs rally late to score two TDs, beat Saints 17-16
National Football League

Tom Brady, Bucs rally late to score two TDs, beat Saints 17-16

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes