Three picks, long shot for 2023 NFL top Defensive Rookie of the Year

Now that the NFL Draft has come and gone, it's time to start looking ahead to betting on the Rookie of the Year award.

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award has been won by a player drafted in the top 18 picks in nine of the previous 10 seasons. In this year's draft, nine of the top 18 picks on April 27 were on the defensive side of the ball.

The winner of this award is often the highest-drafted player at the position. Think the likes of Sauce Gardner, Chase Young, either of the Bosa bothers (Nick and Joey) or Marshon Lattimore.

So how should we bet on this subject? Will one of those nine nab the prestigious award on Feb. 9? What about a long shot from the second round?

So here are four players I think you should wager on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Will Anderson Jr.: + 350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Anderson fits the mold of the pass rushers to win this award in the previous 10 years. He’s the top defensive end drafted and was extremely productive in college.

Anderson is the most ready pass rusher of any players drafted in the first round, meaning his hand usage and understanding of how to play the position are better than any of his peers. He will start fast in 2023 with the Houston Texans, and that hype will fuel a Defensive Rookie of the Year win.

Devon Witherspoon: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

It was not a surprise that Witherspoon was the first cornerback drafted, but it was surprising that the Seahawks picked him with the fifth pick, as most had Seattle addressing the pass rush first.

However, Witherspoon is an excellent option for DROY. He allowed a completion percentage of just 34.9% in 2022 as he used his long arms and quick feet to disrupt wide receivers. He’s a physical corner who plays in the face of his opponent, which will lead to pass breakups and possible interceptions among his highlight plays.

Seattle being a winning team in 2023 will give much-needed attention to Witherspoon to be in contention for this award.

Christian Gonzalez: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

If Bill Belichick is drafting you with the No. 17 pick in the first round to play corner for his New England Patriots defense, you must have special talent.

Gonzalez has rare physical and athletic traits that can be used in Belichick’s defense. He might find himself on an island more than Witherspoon, allowing him to have some of those highlight plays needed to win this award.

He needs to improve his ball skills, whether pass breakups or interceptions, to get ahead of the competition for this award, but I have faith Belichick can get the best out of him.

Tuli Tuipulotu: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

This is my extreme long-shot wager for this award but stay with me here. The outside linebacker (the No. 54 overall pick in the second round) led the nation in sacks last season at USC (13.5), and if he’s able to carry over that production to the league in his rookie season, he will win this award.

Tuipulotu will benefit from playing on a Los Angeles Chargers defense with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, as he will find himself in one-on-one opportunities all game. If he’s able to win these kinds of matchups more often than not, he can get himself into the running for this award.

He has the potential to add a ton of value to the team's pass defense, something he did extremely well at USC. At this price, he's definitely worth the sprinkle.

Geoff Schwartz played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. He is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @GeoffSchwartz .

