The Sports World Mourns Alex Trebek

Revered and beloved longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died following a battle with cancer on Sunday.

The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account confirmed the tragic news. He was 80.

Trebek announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the first time publicly in March 2019 on "Jeopardy!", and frequently updated fans with his status and latest news regarding his health.

Throughout treatment, Trebek continued to host the show through his 37th season, and his demeanor remained as bright as ever. His last day taping in the studio was October 29.

The sports world mourned Trebek's death by sharing their condolences on social media.

