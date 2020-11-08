National Football League
National Football League
The Sports World Mourns Alex Trebek
4 hours ago
Revered and beloved longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died following a battle with cancer on Sunday.
The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account confirmed the tragic news. He was 80.
Trebek announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis for the first time publicly in March 2019 on "Jeopardy!", and frequently updated fans with his status and latest news regarding his health.
Throughout treatment, Trebek continued to host the show through his 37th season, and his demeanor remained as bright as ever. His last day taping in the studio was October 29.
The sports world mourned Trebek's death by sharing their condolences on social media.
National Football League
Mahomes Makes History, Bills Overwhelm Seahawks
Mahomes Makes History, Bills Overwhelm Seahawks
Also, Dalvin Cook remains unstoppable, the Ravens roll in Indy, and the Falcons survive a late scare.
National Football League
NFL's Top Plays of Week 9
NFL's Top Plays of Week 9
NFL Sunday offers up a sensational slate ,and we've got you covered with all the best moments from Week 9 as they happen!
Dallas Cowboys
Have the Cowboys Hit Rock Bottom?
Have the Cowboys Hit Rock Bottom?
Dallas entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations. Now at 2-5, this has been a season to forget, Martin Rogers writes.
National Football League
Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors
In a rapid-fire 60 minutes, Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz answered all your late NFL betting questions for Week 9.
National Football League
All Aboard The Russell Wilson Train
All Aboard The Russell Wilson Train
When it comes to his best bets for Week 9, Geoff Schwartz is riding with the MVP favorite and his Seahawks. Here's why.
