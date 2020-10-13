National Football League Titans Dominate Bills, Remain Unbeaten 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a battle of the undefeateds heading into Tuesday night, but in the end, only one could remain.

And the Tennessee Titans were the ones to left unscathed.

Here are the key takeaways from this AFC matchup:

1. Average Allen

Josh Allen and the Bills came into the game boasting the No. 2 passing offense in the league, averaging 316.3 passing yards per game. In addition, Buffalo averaged 30.8 points per game, good for fifth in the league.

On Tuesday, however, the offense scored only 16 points, and Allen completed just 63 percent of his passes (26-for-41) for 275 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He posted a 76.8 percent passer rating.

To make matters worse, Allen's performance came against a Titans defense near the bottom of the league statistically, allowing an average of 422.3 yards per game.

2. Titans' D fits the bill

Unlike Buffalo's defensive unit, the Tennessee D came to play, with cornerback Malcom Butler first snagging a pass that bounced off Buffalo wide receiver Andre Roberts' hands on the Bills' first drive, setting up a scoring drive for Tannehill and Co. to put the Titans up, 7-0.

But Butler didn't stop there, as he came up with yet another pick, intercepting Allen and returning it 68 yards, leading to another score for Tennessee.

In addition to their assault on Allen through the air, Tennessee limited Bills' backs to under 100 yards in the loss (95).

3. Don't look over Tannehill

Coming into Tuesday, all the talk was about Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen – but Titans QB Ryan Tannehill showed he's still one of the guys to beat in the AFC.

Tannehill dropped the mic with four total touchdowns. He also took a page from Allen's dual-threat playbook, scurrying for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown.

He was efficient and accurate, passing for 195 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 129.3 passer rating.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry also made a few highlight-worthy plays, most notably using his ferocious stiff-arm, which he introduced to Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman on Tuesday.

But Henry was held in check for just 57 yards – despite two rushing touchdowns – while Tannehill continued to prove his status as one of the league's most reliable quarterbacks.

