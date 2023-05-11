National Football League
Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Updated May. 11, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET
Ben Arthur
Ben Arthur
AFC South Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Titans will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sept. 10) — At Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sept. 17) — vs. Chargers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sept. 24) — at Browns, 1 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Oct. 1) — Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Oct. 8) — at Colts, 1 p.m. W

Week 6 (Oct. 15) — vs. Ravens, 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 7 — BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 29) — vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Nov. 2) — At Steelers, 8:15 p.m.: L (TNF)

Week 10 (Nov. 12) — at Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) — at Jaguars, 1 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Nov. 26) — Vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Dec. 3) — vs. Colts, 1 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Dec. 11) — at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m.: L (MNF)

Week 15 (Dec. 17) — vs. Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Dec. 24) — Vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m.: L 

Week 17 (Dec. 31) — at Texans, 1 p.m., 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — vs. Jaguars, TBD: L

Final record: 7-10

Considering the state of the Titans’ offense and how their 2022 season ended (a seven-game losing streak), it’s surprising to see Mike Vrabel’s squad get two prime-time games (TNF against the Steelers in Week 9, MNF against the Dolphins in Week 14). With both of them being on the road, that’s a tough draw for Tennessee. 

An opposing strength of schedule that ranks 28th (based on teams' 2022 record) is certainly a plus. A seven-game stretch early that includes Justin Herbert (Week 2), a potentially more comfortable Deshaun Watson in Year 2 with the Browns (Week 3), Joe Burrow (Week 4), Lamar Jackson (Week 6) and prime-time in Pittsburgh (Week 9) could be too much for a team that might have difficulty scoring points.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.

