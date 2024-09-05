TE Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs reportedly agree to 3-year extension
Tight end Noah Gray and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $18 million extension that includes $10.1 million guaranteed, ESPN reported on Thursday.
Gray previously had one season remaining on his rookie deal.
After reeling in just seven receptions in his rookie season (2021), Gray averaged 28 receptions for 302 yards and 1.5 touchdowns per season over the past two seasons (2022-23). Gray has primarily been Kansas City's No. 2 tight end behind four-time All-Pro Travis Kelce.
Kansas City selected Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke.
His best season came last year, when the 25-year-old Gray caught 28 passes for 305 yards and two scores.
"I think Noah continues to get better, and he's a guy that I think we want to feature (in the offense) a little bit more," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said on a conference call with local reporters last week.
The Chiefs have been working to secure several key players from the 2021 rookie class. They gave second-round pick Creed Humphrey a four-year, $72 million extension that made him the highest-paid center in NFL history, and they have expressed an interest in keeping fellow second-round pick Nick Bolton and right guard Trey Smith beyond this season.
"We obviously would love to be able to have everyone stay. It's not really too much on my mind to figure that out," Humphrey said. 'For me, it's just now focusing on football for me. Focusing on this year, focusing on the days ahead, things like that, and getting ready for another run at this thing. So we're excited about it and ready to roll."
The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs begin the 2024 NFL season Thursday night as they host the Baltimore Ravens.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
-
