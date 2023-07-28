Taylor Swift's Seattle concerts dethrone Marshawn Lynch's 'Beast Quake' seismic activity

National Football League
Published Jul. 28, 2023

Move over, Marshawn Lynch.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back is perhaps best known for his iconic "Beast Quake" game-sealing touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in a 2010 NFL wild-card playoff game. Lynch's run earned its nickname because the celebration from Seattle fans at what is now Lumen Field literally registered on local seismographs as mild earthquake activity.

But pop star Taylor Swift and her legions of loyal fans in the Pacific Northwest appear to have topped that mark during Swift's "Eras Tour" concert series' recent two-day swing through Seattle, where she played at Lumen Field.

The rhythmic standing, stomping and dancing from concertgoers over those two days was enough to top what Seahawks fans caused during Lynch's run, a local geology professor told KING 5 Seattle.

"This was much bigger than the 'Beast Quake' in terms of the raw amplitude of shaking, and it went on for a whole lot longer, of course, [because] the 'Beast Quake' was a moment in time, but thus far the Swifties really have Seahawks fans beat," Western Washington University's Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told the television news station.

Seahawks fans, affectionately known as "12s" (the team considers its fan base a 12th player on the field during home games), are known for generating a roar, but they appear to have met their match with Swift and her followers. 

Still, the "12s" will get another chance to top that record later this year and perhaps into 2024 as the Seahawks aim to reach the playoffs for a second straight season.

