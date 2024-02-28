National Football League Taylor Swift baked Pop Tarts for Chiefs offensive linemen, Andy Reid shares Published Feb. 28, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taylor Swift became a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games this past season, often traveling to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She also traveled bearing gifts for Chiefs players, according to Andy Reid.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist gave the Chiefs' offensive linemen homemade Pop Tarts during the season, Reid told NBC Sports.

"Kind of behind the scenes, she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop Tarts," Reid said. "So, it was over. … She knew right where to go."

When Swift isn't on the stage, at the recording studio or watching the Chiefs, she's been known to bake and cook treats. She's often shared some of the things she's baked on social media over the years. She actually baked cinnamon rolls for Kelce ahead of one of his games in October, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar said in an interview with AM 560 Sports WQAM.

Swift also has a previous connection to the Chiefs head coach. Her family met Reid when he coached the Philadelphia Eagles several years before moving to Kansas City in 2013. Swift, a Pennsylvania native, has stated in the past that she is an Eagles fan, though that might have changed.

Reid had some high praise for the singer, brushing aside any notion that Swift might have distracted the team.

"I really didn't worry about it," Reid said about the extra attention that came the Chiefs' way this season. "I knew her dad and her mom — good, solid people. I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is. I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. But she handles it [well]."

Reid added that he believes that Chiefs games were a "great escape" for Swift, saying she "sincerely enjoys the games."

"Travis handled it great," Reid said. "She handled it great. And it was never an issue."

The Chiefs also seemed to embrace welcoming Swift on their ride to a third Super Bowl win in five years, with Patrick Mahomes joking early on he felt he had to throw a touchdown pass to Kelce with her in the stands. Swift also shared a moment with punter Tommy Townsend during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII celebration that went viral.

As for those baked treats, Reid wasn't able to get his hand on any.

"She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."

