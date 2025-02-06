National Football League Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick between Chiefs, Eagles in SB LIX Updated Feb. 6, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost just once since September. The Kansas City Chiefs have lost only once (with their starters) since Christmas … of 2023.

Who's going to win Sunday at the Superdome?

Super Bowl LIX has the makings of a classic, as the Chiefs look to complete the NFL's first three-peat, while the Eagles aim to avenge their loss to Kansas City two years ago.

Here are the FOX Sports staff's game predictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Sports NFL expert picks

Keyshawn Johnson: Eagles 35, Chiefs 27

I'm going to pick the Eagles over the Chiefs. I like Jalen Hurts. He had an opportunity to beat the Chiefs when he saw them in the Super Bowl two years ago. He played a phenomenal game. He just had one mishap on the fumble. But I feel like he's going to redeem himself.

LeSean McCoy: Eagles 30, Chiefs 27

Jalen Hurts drives up the field, Saquon Barkley on the sideline catches it with his feet in bounds and then goes out of bounds. Then the Eagles kick the last-second field goal to win the game. The green confetti comes dropping!

James Jones: Chiefs 30, Eagles 27

I have the Chiefs getting the three-peat on a last-second field goal. Andy Reid and Patty Mahomes are always one step ahead of the competition.

Emmanuel Acho: Chiefs 30, Eagles 28

Against my better judgment, I'm picking the Chiefs because picking against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is analytical malpractice. The Chiefs will find a way to win.

Chase Daniel: Chiefs 34, Eagles 31

Chiefs are winning, no doubt about it. I think a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker is the defining factor. I love the way the Chiefs' O-line can play against the Eagles' defensive line. If you keep Mahomes out of pressure, he will take over the game.

Jason McIntyre: Eagles 31, Chiefs 20

The Eagles' defensive line has been utterly dominant all season, and I keep having flashbacks to Mahomes running for his life with a depleted offensive line against Tampa Bay. Obviously, the situation isn’t that bad this time around, but Vic Fangio has a strong unit — especially in the trenches. If Philly can get out to a lead, unleash the pass rush, and control the clock with Saquon, a comfortable win could unfold.

Sammy Panayotovich: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20

Sigh. I don’t feel great betting against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in a Super Bowl, but what’s done is done. And if you think I’m changing my preseason prediction, get serious. Philadelphia has the blueprint to win Sunday, and you won’t change my mind. The Eagles are better on the offensive and defensive lines, and if Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts can run and protect the ball, there’s no doubt the E-A-G-L-E-S will be in a position to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. I’ll simply tip my cap if Mahomes and the Chiefs play their "A" game.

Ralph Vacchiano: Eagles 27, Chiefs 20

It may seem like there’s drama leading up to Super Bowl LIX, but let’s face it: Everyone in New York has known where this was headed since last March. The moment Saquon Barkley drove 90 miles down the New Jersey Turnpike to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, this season was destined to end with him holding the Lombardi Trophy. It helps that the Eagles have the NFL’s best defense and are dominant in the trenches. It’s good for the story that the Chiefs have been playing with fire all season, winning 12 one-score games. But the Eagles are the better team in almost every area — especially at running back, where Barkley will run for 175 yards and two long touchdowns to win MVP in the Eagles’ win.

Henry McKenna: Chiefs 25, Eagles 23

It’s sort of simple: Patrick Mahomes will not let the Chiefs lose this game. We’ve seen time and time again how he can control the biggest moments in the biggest games. KC’s defense should have an answer for Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. I suspect the Chiefs will take the lead and control this game, but even if they don’t, the defense will make sure Mahomes gets the ball back for a game-winning drive. Motivated by the three-peat (and naysayers saying he couldn’t do it), Mahomes will find a way to win.

Ben Arthur: Chiefs 28, Eagles 25

Don’t get it twisted: The Eagles absolutely have the better roster, top to bottom. But it’s too difficult to bet against Patrick Mahomes on the biggest stage, especially with the NFL’s first three-peat on the line. So, I imagine the Chiefs pulling off the historic feat — in a way that defined their season: a one-score victory. On the game-winning drive, Mahomes connects with DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone in the final seconds of regulation.

Eric D. Williams: Chiefs 30, Eagles 13

We haven’t had a blowout in the Super Bowl in a few years. And while this one certainly could be close with all of the one-score games Kansas City has played this season, I think DC Steve Spagnuolo develops a good plan to contain Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes plays big with a chance to make history within his grasp.

Greg Auman: Eagles 31, Chiefs 28

The Eagles were so close two years ago, but I think they can stop the Chiefs from a historic three-peat. Saquon Barkley has the opportunity to take over the game, and I think Philadelphia’s defense — vastly improved from a year ago — can do for Vic Fangio what Kansas City has done for Steve Spagnuolo. I’ll call for a rookie INT from the Eagles late in the game to seal a close win.

Carmen Vitali: Chiefs 33, Eagles 31

Listen, I learned my lesson last year in what was supposed to be a "down" year for the Chiefs. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t. Now, they’re on the verge of history with every motivation in the world, and I just simply won’t bet against Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

David Helman: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27

Here’s the problem: If you look at this thing on paper, the Eagles seem to be the better team in almost every conceivable way. From a pure matchup standpoint, I’m not sure how anyone is supposed to deal with this much talent. But games aren’t played on paper, we’ve seen the Chiefs prevail in similar circumstances, and I refuse to pick against Patrick Mahomes, Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid. I really don’t know how it’s going to happen, but the game will be tight with less than five minutes to go, and the Chiefs will get the play they need to three-peat and make NFL history.

Rob Rang: Eagles 34, Chiefs 27

Bold decisions to draft Jalen Carter and sign Saquon Barkley in free agency pay off big Sunday, with each playing a starring role in a close but commanding Eagles victory. Owning the line of scrimmage, Philadelphia is able to largely harness Patrick Mahomes to the pocket, sapping much of Kansas City’s explosiveness of offense. Barkley, meanwhile, runs away with MVP honors, generating 130-plus all-purpose yards and multiple scores — including the game-sealer late.

FINAL COUNT: 8 picking Chiefs, 7 picking Eagles

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share