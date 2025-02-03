National Football League Super Bowl 2025 foods: Best appetizers, desserts, and food ideas for the game Updated Feb. 3, 2025 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Millions of people will be eating various foods at their parties to watch and celebrate Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX), and the bulk of those people will have overlapping food choices.

But which ones should you make for your Super Bowl party? We've got you covered, breaking down all the best appetizers, desserts, and dishes to keep your guests happy when watching the big game.

Let's take a look:

Jalapeño poppers

Jalapeño poppers are an all-time appetizer at any gathering. The creamy, cheesy filling paired with the spicy kick of the jalapeño gives that balance of heat and richness. They’re easy to eat and very customizable, with some people stuffing them with sausage bacon, or even breadcrumbs. Poppers satisfy a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences, making them an elite Super Bowl food.

Mozzarella sticks

While not as common as Jalapeño poppers at a Super Bowl party, you can never go wrong with a mozzarella stick. The combo of a crispy, golden-brown breading filled with gooey cheese inside is just the epitome of savory decadence. While some might say this is blasphemous, even the frozen variety is a delectable treat when fried at the right temperature. And of course, they're popular with both kids and adults. All in all, you can’t go wrong with this classic choice that’s cheesy and delicious.

Mac and cheese

Some people might view this as a Thanksgiving dish, but let's be real— if there's mac and cheese at a Super Bowl party, you're gonna have some. It's rich, creamy and totally satisfying. Like several dishes on our list, it's customizable and appeals to a wide range of tastes. You can get creative with the number and type of cheeses you put into it, and even load it up bacon, jalapeños or breadcrumbs for some crunch. There's nothing like the crunchy-brown layer at the top of freshly basked mac and cheese dish. While it takes some effort to make, this one is a surefire winner at Super Bowl parties across the country.

Taquitos, tacos, quesadillas

Sometimes the simplest things are the best, and that's why we've grouped these three items together. At their core, these items are cheese and tortilla— which equals perfection. Then you can add some protein like chicken, beef, pork along with veggies, and then you've got an easy yet delicious snack for game day. Taquitos provide a perfect crunch from a texture perspective, while quesadillas and tacos give you the perfect combo of and carb and protein. And don't forget, you can load each of these up with several additional enhancers like salsa, guacamole and sour cream. With these three terrific items, everyone's happy.

Popcorn chicken

Just grab, dip, and pop ‘em in your mouth without taking your eyes off the game. Everyone loves popcorn chicken and they accompany so many dishes in the perfect way. Whether paired with fries, nachos, or a good beverage— you can never go wrong with adding popcorn chicken to the mix. If you want to further elevate the dish, you can always throw a tasty sauce into the mix— such as buffalo, barbecue, garlic parmesan, lemon-pepper, and several others.

Cupcakes and cookies

One can put out as many high-quality entrées and snacks for their Super Bowl party as they want, but if there aren't cookies, cupcakes or even brownies that follow, then what's the point of hosting? In no way is that a knock on any hot food, but any delicious meal and munching period is always a means to the sweets. This is a day to disregard the halfhearted "lay off the sweets" New Year's resolution.

Meatballs (with toothpicks)

Meatballs always pop up when you forget about them. Have it one bite at a time or all in one bite, whatever one's heart desires. Why are there sticks on them? Because some of us would prefer to not have sauce on our fingertips and constantly have to wash our hands. Meatballs on a stick are a savvy Super Bowl presence.

Chili

Whether one has it or not, chili is typically going to be present at a Super Bowl party. It also feels like this is chili's big day, so, if possible, give it its moment and have some scoops. It's a combination of beef and a smattering of chopped ingredients formed to make a nice, filling bowl.

Pigs in a blanket

"I wanted to eat a pig in a blanket … in a blanket." Hot dogs are great, but a bunch of mini-hot dogs are better. They allow one to have less than a full hot dog or perhaps go over one full dog but not reach two. They can be addicting, hot and if the blanket falls off, it's just a mini dog. As long as such a disaster doesn't take place, they're a must-have at any party.

Loaded potato skins

Upon having these, one could feel like they were at a sophisticated get-together. In a way, loaded potato skins screams more "Thanksgiving" than "Super Bowl," but every traditional meal on the calendar includes food that's better known for another holiday (e.g. turkey on Christmas Day).

Sliders

Want a burger but not like a whole burger? That's what a slider is for. Efficient and typically quite tasty. After having a couple of sliders, one can pretend that they had a "meal" and transition to making their presence felt with the other snacks at the table. This day is as much mental as it is physical.

Nachos

Nachos are inevitable. It doesn't matter if it's a small or big get-together, one is by themselves, or they're out at dinner, nachos always appear as an option. Nachos can be quite messy, but this is a messy day. Go all out and stuff yourself with loaded chips. This day comes around once a year.

Chips and dip

Chips are an effective snack, but sometimes people seek more of a taste to their chips, which is why we have dips. Get the day started by mixing your classic corn chip with the dip of your choosing: guacamole, salsas, queso, buffalo chicken, spinach and more. Just, please, for the sake of being a decent human being, do not double-dip with the same chip. Chips and/or chips and dip hold one down until the real games begin — and we're not talking about kickoff.

Pizza

"What should we do for dinner? I don't have any ideas." Pizza was made to always serve as a viable answer to that catastrophe. Happy, sad or indifferent mood, pizza always fits the bill. Plain, pepperoni or some sort of meat lover's pie — if one dares to venture into those waters — can fill anyone up and put a smile on them on the inside. A happy, eventful day should include food that everybody can enjoy, except for those who claim to "hate" pizza; those people need to look at themselves in the mirror.

Wings

Wings were designed to be had during sporting events. Bone-in or boneless, whichever will do. It doesn't matter what the flavor is. You can't have enough wings during a sporting event, or really any event, for that matter. They're spicy, tasty and always leave you wanting more — just please have a cold beverage nearby, you'll thank us later.

