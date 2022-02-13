National Football League Super Bowl 2022: Sean McVay's comments spark exit rumors 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — During his media availability for Super Bowl LVI on Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he feels good about his team’s preparation for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But it was his response to a question about coaching until he's 60 that had the NFL world buzzing about a potential early retirement.

"Hell, no," McVay said when asked if he'll be a football lifer. "No chance. I love this, but if I’m doing this until I’m 60, I won’t make it."

For now, the 36-year-old Rams coach just wants to enjoy the Super Bowl experience, unlike three years ago.

McVay said because of his experience losing Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots in his hometown of Atlanta, this time around he’s looking to savor the memories.

"I went so far out of my way, because you’re going back to your home state, your home city," McVay said. "You almost try to say, ‘Hey, just be locked in,’ and you don’t appreciate or enjoy it. I think that was to a fault.

"There’s a fine line of, ‘Hey, let’s enjoy this.’ I think you want our players to be loose. But I don’t remember a lot about that [Super Bowl], and that’s a shame. But I’m not going to make that same mistake this time. I want to enjoy this."

McVay has a unique ability to manage egos and make stars feel comfortable, getting the most out of players such as Jalen Ramsey and Odell Beckham Jr. McVay said he took some sports psychology classes in college to help him understand the mind of a competitor and the empathy required to help players believe in themselves so that they can have success on the field.

"It’s been exceptional being a part of watching him grow as a coach," said 40-year-old Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth. "It’s very rare in this league, No. 1 to be older than your head coach — by a pretty good bit. But it’s also even more rare to be there at the start, and watch them transition and grow in their role, and find out who they are.

"The reality of every head coach, if it’s their first time ever being one, is they don’t know what kind of head coach they are yet. They’re trying to find that out for themselves. They have a plan, but you don’t ever know if a plan works until you try it. And then you might have to detour that plan."

McVay’s plan has worked.

He’s 61-29 (including playoffs) in five seasons with the Rams. He has won three NFC West titles, two NFC Championship Games and is in the Super Bowl for a second time. And, again, McVay is only 36 years old.

"Coach has a creative brain, and he’s a great guy," running back Cam Akers said. "He takes care of his players. He’s a personable coach. Having a guy like that allows you to be free and just go out and play your game."

While McVay has an opportunity to cement his status as one of the best coaches in the game with a win Sunday, speculation will persist as to how long he intends to coach.

According to the New York Post, TV executives would be interested in the charismatic McVay should he switch careers, and he could likely make at least $10 million a year as a football analyst.

On Friday during his team’s in-person availability at Cal Lutheran, McVay said he doesn’t plan to be a sideline lifer like Pete Carroll or Bill Belichick. McVay went to say that a decision on how much longer he will coach will depend on work/life balance.

He said he plans to marry fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, this summer. He points to his father, Tim McVay, not getting into coaching because of the experience of Sean's grandfather, John McVay, missing family time due to his job as a coach and scout for the San Francisco 49ers.

"I want to have a family," McVay said. "And I think being able to find that balance, but also be able to give the time necessary. I’ve always had a dream about being a father. And I can’t predict the future.

"I know I love football, and I’m so invested in this thing. I’m in the moment right now. But at some point if you said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I want to be able to have a family, and I also want to be able to spend time with them. And I know how much time is being taken away during this time of year, and I saw that growing up."

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McVay confirmed Saturday that he plans to return to the Rams next season — but how much longer he will be on the sidelines will be something to watch.

Being an NFL head coach is an incredible grind, even for a young man. Based on McVay's success in his first five seasons, the Rams understand what they have.

"Sean is the most amazing leader and communicator I’ve ever been around, in terms of the way he relates to people," said Rams CEO Kevin Demoff. "When you are in Sean’s orbit, you feel like the most important person in his orbit. He has this unique way of connecting with players, with staff, and that makes you feel better for being around Sean McVay."

It’s safe to say that win or lose on Sunday, the Rams hope McVay sticks around for many years to come.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams .

