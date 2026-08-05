Star WR Stefon Diggs Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are giving Jayden Daniels some receiving help early in training camp.

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Commanders, NFL Network reported.

Diggs joins the Commanders after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. Diggs played all 17 games for the Patriots last season and led the team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who was a key contributor during New England's run to the Super Bowl last season, provides Daniels and the Commanders with another target out wide along with Terry McLaurin.

Prior to the signing, Washington needed another receiver following the departure of Deebo Samuel, who recently rejoined the San Francisco 49ers. There was some speculation that the team could go after 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk if he became available.

Beyond McLaurin, Diggs will join a wide receivers room that includes Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks and third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

Washington is hoping to get back to its 2024 form, when the team finished 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game with a rookie Daniels leading an exciting offense. The Commanders had a disappointing 2025 campaign, with the team going 5-12 and Daniels dealing with a plethora of injuries.

The Commanders open the season against division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX's "America's Game of the Week."