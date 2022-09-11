National Football League
Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle
National Football League

Steelers fear T.J. Watt suffered torn pectoral muscle

15 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive unit took a potentially devastating hit during its Week 1 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals

Star pass rusher and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a pectoral injury. The Steelers believe he likely tore the muscle, ESPN reported.

The Steelers will know more on Monday after he undergoes an MRI, but losing Watt for an extended time would be a significant blow to Pittsburgh.

Steelers' T.J. Watt could miss 3-4 months

Dr. Matt Provencher discusses the pectoral injury suffered by T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and how long he could be out.

Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception.

Last year, he tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22.5 last season despite missing two games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

