National Football League Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walks out of postgame press conference when asked about contract Published Jan. 15, 2024 9:39 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had no times for contractual questions following the team's 31-17 loss to Buffalo Monday afternoon.

During Tomlin's postgame press conference, a reporter began her question with the statement "Mike you have a year left on your contract …" to which Tomlin abruptly turned and walked out of the room.

The loss was a tough one for Pittsburgh, whose defense gave up three passing TDs to Josh Allen, and 79 yards on the ground to James Cook.

"I compliment coach McDermott and the Buffalo Bills for victory in a hard-fought game," Tomlin said to open the press conference. "I appreciate the efforts of our guys in there, I just told them that. But efforts don't get it done."

"We spotted ‘em early in the football game via the turnovers," Tomlin reflected on the loss. "You can’t come into an environment like this versus a playoff-caliber team and turn the ball over like that, and expect to be competitive."

The Steelers weren't completely dominated in the affair, however, and cut the deficit to seven with six minutes to play in the fourth quarter. But Buffalo marched right down the field after the TD, eventually squashing Pittsburgh's chances on a 17-yard catch from Khalil Shakir.

"The rest is academic," Tomlin said regarding the Shakir's game-sealing TD. "… We didn't do what was required to win tonight. We didn't take care of the ball. We didn't get the ball from them enough in an environment like this."

Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension that will take him through the 2024 season in 2021. He's currently the league's longest-tenured head coach after Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick departed their teams last week.

His future with Pittsburgh is certainly in question, but as of now, he's not willing to provide any insight into what will come next for him.

