National Football League Julian Edelman, LeBron James, more react to Bill Belichick's departure from Patriots Updated Jan. 11, 2024 1:18 p.m. ET

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are expected to part ways, which sent another shock wave through the football world.

Even though the news had been expected in recent days, many were surprised on social media by Belichick and the Patriots decision, especially as it comes a day after both Nick Saban and Pete Carroll opted to step down from their respective positions.

Bill Belichick, Patriots are parting ways after 24 seasons & 6 Super Bowls

As the Patriots and Belichick end one of the greatest runs in NFL history, here's how social media reacted to the end of the head coach's 24-year tenure in New England after six Super Bowl titles.

Former Patriots players were chief among those who reacted to Thursday's news, with ex-players and current members of the team celebrating their former coach, including FOX Sports NFL analyst Julian Edelman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour.

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who played college football at Alabama, remarked Wednesday night that he got to play for the greatest coach in both college football and NFL history.

However, Wilson appeared to show some disappointment in the minutes after the news was reported on Thursday.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis shared why Belichick was so special to him.

Even LeBron James weighed in.

In the sports media landscape, "First Things First" co-host and noted Patriots fan Kevin Wildes celebrated Belichick's accomplishments as New England's head coach, before admitting he's "sad."

On "Undisputed," Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson debated the Patriots' decision to move on from Belichick, with Irvin saying it was "the right decision."

Meanwhile, Craig Carton shared his feelings on Belichick's depatrute from New England.

FOX Sports' Geoff Schwartz also shared his take on what he thinks should happen next for Belichick.

