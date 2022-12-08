National Football League
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
Yes, Baker Mayfield did that.

Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.

And Mayfield once again had social media buzzing.

After Mayfield threw the eventual game-winning touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left, his new teammates and his new head coach Sean McVay were visibly fired up — and Mayfield himself was so ecstatic that he head-butted a teammate's helmet.

Mayfield's former college coach and fellow Oklahoma Sooner-turned-L.A resident Lincoln Riley chimed in, as did Mayfield's old teammate under Riley, Kyler Murray.

Murray's current Arizona Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt added some perspective on what the ex-Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers quarterback was able to accomplish just two days after joining his third NFL team.

Mayfield's performance — he finished with 22 completions on 35 attempts for 230 yards and one touchdown pass — endeared him to new teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Both injured Rams stars cheered Mayfield on from the sidelines, as did some very happy Rams fans.

As FOX Sports NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out, Mayfield opened Week 14 of the NFL by replicating the feat accomplished just three days earlier in the finale of Week 13 — by none other than Tom Brady.

Though Mayfield was the focus, many on Twitter also had harsh words for the Raiders and head coach Josh McDaniels after another disastrous blown lead.

