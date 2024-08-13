National Football League Smells like mayo: Titans QB Will Levis introduces fragrance made by Hellmann's Mayonnaise Updated Aug. 13, 2024 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The aura around Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis now includes some mayonnaise odor.

Levis's partnership with Hellmann's Mayonnaise has continued in a unique, and smelly, way. Hellmann's announced it was creating a fragrance — yes, like a perfume — inspired by Levis named, "Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise."

In the announcement of the fragrance, Hellmann's released a 40-second ad with Levis that was similar to other commercials for men's cologne.

"They try to define you, but you are the ingredient to your own success. Lucious, eggy - smell like greatness," Levis said in a whispering tone as he posed with a jar of Hellmann's.

The scent was made available for purchase on a website created by Hellmann's on Tuesday, and by noon ET, the site had already sold out of the "Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise." The site will restock its supply and is expected to go back on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Hellmann's charged customers just $8 per bottle. Levis wears No. 8 for the Titans. The fragrance contains "notes of tart lemon, mayonnaise accord, coffee, musk and vanilla."

Levis revealed in college that he liked to add mayonaise to his coffee. Ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Levis said he found out he liked mayo in his coffee on a random occasion.

"It was a Friday before a game, me and my girlfriend were at breakfast, we got our coffees and there was no cream, no sugar on the table, just a bottle of mayo," Levis said in a video for the NFL's social media pages. "She made the kind of funny joke ‘Do you think people are supposed to put this in their coffee?' And I was like, ‘Maybe, let's try it out.'"

Levis downplayed his love for mayo in coffee though during his introductory press conference with the Titans after they selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft. He told reporters that the mayo-in-coffee incident was a one-time thing, though he also had previously shown reporters at SEC Media Days how he added mayo to his coffee.

Hellmann's still used his previous revelation as a reason to begin a partnership with him. The condiments brand signed the Titans quarterback to a lifetime deal in August 2023. A few months later, Hellmann's debuted a "mayo mocha" coffee drink, which was sold at Nashville coffee shop Humphrey's Street in November.

In non-mayonnaise news, Levis enters his second season in the NFL as the Titans' starting quarterback. He will do so under new leadership, as the Titans fired defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel and hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to replace him in January.

In free agency, the Titans spent big money to add wide receiver Calvin Ridley. They also signed wide receiver Tyler Boyd along with running back Tony Pollard. Tennessee bolstered the offensive line in the draft as well, selecting Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the seventh overall pick.

Can Will Levis lead the Titans to the playoffs?

Levis told CBS Sports that he appreciated the investments the Titans made around him this offseason.

"It gives me a sense of confidence that they trust me, for them to invest the money in specifically my side of the ball, it's cool to see the weapons and the capability that we have as an offense, and we've been able to show throughout training camp that they've made the right decisions in that way," Levis said. "Continuing to prove every day how we are going to be able to use these new additions and what our identity for the offense is going to be going forward, it's cool to see. It just makes me want to work harder for everyone in the front office knowing that they believe in me with the decisions that they're making with the roster."

Levis completed 4 of 5 passes for 35 yards and rushed for a touchdown over the two drives he played against the San Francisco 49ers in the Titans' preseason opener.

