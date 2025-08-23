National Football League
Shilo Sanders Ejected From Bucs' Preseason Game vs. Bills for Throwing Punch
National Football League

Shilo Sanders Ejected From Bucs' Preseason Game vs. Bills for Throwing Punch

Published Aug. 23, 2025 9:42 p.m. ET

Shilo Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at Zach Davidson in the second quarter on Saturday night.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, is battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in the game.

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety at Colorado, had an impressive debut for the Bucs in the preseason opener, but he has strong competition to make Tampa Bay's roster and his latest impression won't help his chances.

Sanders was engaged with Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

It was a tough day for both of the sons of "Coach Prime" in the preseason. Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, was 3 of 6 for 14 yards and was sacked five times.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX One Launches Today — Stream FOX Live News, Sports & Entertainment Shows

FOX One Launches Today — Stream FOX Live News, Sports & Entertainment Shows

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes