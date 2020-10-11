National Football League Seahawks Win Sunday Night Thriller 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The "Let Russ Cook" movement continues.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson executed an unbelievable comeback for a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and a 5-0 start to the season for the first time in franchise history.

Here are three takeaways from a thriller of a Sunday night game.

1. Seattle's final drive

After the Seattle defense came up with a critical fourth-down stop, Wilson took over and led a 13-play, 94-yard drive with a little less than two minutes remaining.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf brought down the game-winning touchdown on fourth down with just 15 seconds remaining. It marked Wilson's second successful fourth-down conversion to Metcalf on the final drive.

Wilson now owns 30 game-winning drives since his debut in the league in 2012, passing Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for the most in the NFL.

2. Minnesota won the numbers game

On paper, it would seem the Vikings dominated the contest, as Minnesota owned time of possession with almost 19 more minutes of offensive play.

Not to mention, the Vikings had more total plays (by a margin of 31), more total yards (135) and earned more first downs (13).

But Minnesota Kirk Cousins completed just 69.2 percent of his throws while tossing an interception and coughing up a fumble, and even his two TD throws to receiver Adam Thielen weren't enough to overcome Wilson.

3. Cook turned off the burners

Minnesota suffered a blow to its offense early in the third quarter, when running back Dalvin Cook injured his groin.

Cook headed back into the locker room, but before his early exit, the star running back had 17 carries for 65 yards and a rushing touchdown, as well as five catches for 24 yards.

With his seventh TD of the season, Cook tied Chuck Foreman (1976) and Adrian Peterson (2009) for the second-most rushing touchdowns through the opening five games of a season in Vikings history.

Cook returned to the field in the third quarter, but saw his playing time limited as backup Alexander Mattison took over the duties in the backfield.

Mattison put up numbers Cook's absence, with 20 attempts for 112 rushing yards and three receptions for 24 yards, but it was not enough for the visitors to take home a win.

