National Football League
Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5
National Football League

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 5

Published Oct. 11, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a Week 5 NFL showdown on FOX.

San Francisco is 4-0 behind Brock Purdy, who leads the NFL with a 126.2 passer rating and has yet to take a sack. But the Seahawks got the last word in this rivalry last season, beating the 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round on their way to a Super Bowl title.

Seattle enters at 3-1 and has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. Its defense has been just as impressive, allowing the fewest total yards and passing yards per game in the NFL.

Can the 49ers stay unbeaten, or will the Seahawks deliver another statement against their division rival?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Seahawks vs. 49ers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 9. 

 

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 Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers 49ers @ Seahawks Odds

Moneyline 

  • Seahawks: -174 (bet $10 to win $15.68 total)
  • 49ers: +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Spread 

  • Seahawks -3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • 49ers +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 46.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 46.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers 49ers @ Seahawks Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Purdy has been outstanding, but Seattle has shown it can slow him down.

In three meetings last season, Purdy threw two touchdowns and four interceptions with a 72.5 passer rating. This year, no starting quarterback has reached 200 passing yards against the Seahawks, who are tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.

Seattle’s offense is rolling, too, led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and his league-best six touchdown catches. With San Francisco still dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball, the Seahawks have enough to end the 49ers perfect start.

Take Seattle to cover.

 Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers The Pick: Seahawks -3

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

 
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