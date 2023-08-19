National Football League Seahawks coach Pete Carroll jokingly shares blowback to his viral QB video Published Aug. 19, 2023 7:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Move over, Tom Brady, a 71-year-old is stirring up some quarterback controversy with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jokes aside, Seattle coach Pete Carroll made some relatively impressive throws in a recent video shared by the Seahawks on social media.

In the clip, Carroll scrambled around in the pocket and threw some passes to his receivers during apparent 7-on-7 drills.

Toward the end of the video, some edits were made to make it look like Carroll completed deeper passes than the ones he really threw, placing other clips of the Seahawks' top-notch receiver group making tough contested catches.

The video went viral after it was posted Thursday. Some shared how in awe they were with Carroll's ability to still move and throw well for his age, while others jokingly made posts as if they were writing a training camp report on the coach's quarterback abilities.

On Saturday, Carroll shared that not all the feedback that he had received had been positive.

"You wouldn't believe how many responses I've gotten since this clip was posted!!!" Carroll wrote in a tweet with a video attached with messages from Snoop Dogg, Roger Goodell and Will Ferrell criticizing him.

"Pete Carroll, the nerve of you to treat your players with such abuse — you should be sanctioned, dog," Snoop Dogg began. "I thought you was better. This is Snoop Dog. On behalf of Death Row Records, you keep treating them players like that, abusing them, calling them out by their name, I'm going to show up and show out because you know I'm a player. Get your s--- together, Pete. I don't want to do it, but I will! Get your a-- arrested."

The NFL's commissioner followed.

"Hey coach, I got a video earlier today from one of your practices that has me very concerned," Goodell said. "I keep hearing about the abuse that you're putting on your defensive secondary, shredding them every day with your passes and your running."

"What are you doing? These are young men out there," Ferrell followed. "They are fighting for their livelihoods, for their jobs. And you make them look like little b----es, OK? You've got to back off, because if you're going to make them look like little b----es, then I'm going to make you my b----. Alright? And you know I'll do it. Back off, b----! Back off!"

Carroll ended the video with his own response.

"Whoa, I had no idea you guys felt like that," Carroll said. "But hey, you're either competing or you're not."

Carroll has some quarterback experience. He played the position, along with wide receiver and defensive back, for his high school's football team in Larkspur, California.

While Carroll says he's competing for the job, we can probably make the safe assumption that Geno Smith will beat him out for the starting job and Drew Lock will probably get the backup job over him.

