San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Prediction, odds, picks

The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) are considered favorites (-6.5) according to the point spread ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on October 23, starting at 8:15 PM ET, airing on ABC/ESPN.

The 49ers were defeated 19-17 in their last game by the Cleveland Browns, while the Vikings edged out the Chicago Bears 19-13 in their Week 6 matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the 49ers and Vikings — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Sam Panayotovich.

49ers vs. Vikings Odds & Betting Lines

49ers vs Vikings Betting Information updated as of October 19, 2023, 9:33 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds 49ers -6.5 -120 100 44 -108 -112

49ers vs. Vikings Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-6.5)

Pick OU: Over (44)

Prediction: San Francisco 31 - Minnesota 14

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Expert Sam Panayotovich

This is the beginning of the end for Minnesota.

The Vikings’ two wins came against bottom-barrel teams – Carolina and Chicago – and honestly, they were lucky to escape Soldier Field with a six-point victory against Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Yikes.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is the most complete team in the NFL and I expect an "A" game from the Niners after suffering their first loss of the season last week. They should be able to move the ball at will against a weak Vikings D and Justin Jefferson’s absence really hinders Minnesota’s O.

Lay 6.5 before the market moves to -7 everywhere.

PICK: 49ers (-6.5) to win by more than 6.5 points

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

49ers vs. Vikings Recent Matchups

In their past five head-to-head contests, Minnesota has won against San Francisco three times.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, San Francisco has scored 100 points, while Minnesota has accumulated 88.

San Francisco Betting Info

San Francisco has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

San Francisco games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the 49ers are 5-1, picking up a victory 83.3% of the time.

San Francisco is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -290 or shorter.

The 49ers have a 74.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

49ers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 223 (1,338) 13 Rush yards 148.3 (890) 3 Points scored 30.7 (184) 2 Pass yards against 197.8 (1,187) 10 Rush yards against 80.2 (481) 6 Points allowed 14.5 (87) 1

San Francisco's Key Players

Offense

Christian McCaffrey's rushing output this season includes 553 yards (first in the NFL) and seven TDs. He is averaging 92.2 yards per game and 5 per attempt (ninth in the NFL).

McCaffrey has been targeted 27 times in the passing game and has 23 catches (3.8 per game) for 177 yards (29.5 per game) and two TDs.

Brock Purdy has 1,396 passing yards, 10 touchdowns (eighth in the NFL) and one interception this year. He has completed 67.5% of his attempts, averaging 232.7 yards per game and 8.6 per attempt.

He's rushed for 31 yards (fifth on the 49ers) and added two touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 5.2 rushing yards per game.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk , has totaled 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns after hauling in 25 balls on 37 targets. Per game, he's averaging 90.8 yards and five receptions in five games.

Deebo Samuel has 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 32 times in the passing game, and averages 3.3 receptions and 50.3 yards through six games played.

Defense

On defense, Fred Warner has two sacks (fourth on the 49ers) to go with three TFL, 48 tackles, and two interceptions in 2023.

Deommodore Lenoir has 38 tackles and two interceptions.

Nick Bosa has recorded 15 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

This season, Dre Greenlaw has 37 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Minnesota Betting Info

Minnesota is 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Minnesota games have hit the over just once.

The Vikings have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +235.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Vikings have a 29.9% chance to win.

Vikings Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 263.7 (1,582) 3 Rush yards 75 (450) 30 Points scored 21.5 (129) 14 Pass yards against 218.8 (1,313) 17 Rush yards against 112.3 (674) 18 Points allowed 22.5 (135) 21

Minnesota's Key Players

Offense

Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,679 yards this year (to rank second in the NFL), with 14 touchdowns (first in the NFL) and four interceptions. He is completing 67.2% of his passes while averaging 279.8 yards per game and 7.1 per attempt.

Alexander Mattison averages 53.3 rushing yards per game over six games (320 total yards), but is looking for his first rushing touchdown.

Mattison has added 18 receptions (3 per game) for 104 yards (17.3 per game) with two receiving touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times in the passing game.

This season, Jordan Addison has caught 22 passes for 277 receiving yards with four touchdowns through the air (fourth in the NFL). He has been targeted 34 total times and is averaging 3.7 receptions per game through six games played.

T.J. Hockenson has 36 catches for 304 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He averages six yards per game through six games and has been targeted 47 times.

Defense

Danielle Hunter has 32 tackles, 11 TFL, eight sacks, and two passes defended in 2023.

Camryn Bynum has 60 tackles and two TFL. He leads the Vikings and is seventh in the NFL in tackles.

Jordan Hicks has one TFL, 53 tackles, and one interception.

Harrison Smith has 43 tackles, two TFL, and three sacks.

