New Orleans Saints
Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury

2 hours ago

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston shed his knee brace in his latest throwing video posted to social media, as he continues to rehab from last year's season-ending ACL tear.

Winston had previously been sporting a brace on his left knee while participating in OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

He guided the Saints to a 5-2 record with a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and boasted a career-best 102.8 passer rating before tearing his ACL and suffering MCL damage that cut his 2021-22 season short.

Winston, who is en route to report to Saints training camp on July 26, previously said that he expects to be ready to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 when the 2022 season kicks off in September.

"We're taking this process slowly," Winston said. "It's about getting better every day. I'm embracing it, and I'm excited to be able to talk football and just keep progressing."

The 28-year-old signal-caller re-signed with the Saints this offseason to a two-year, $28 million deal.

Get more from New Orleans Saints Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Saints' Cam Jordan: 'We can win with a multitude' of QBs
National Football League

Saints' Cam Jordan: 'We can win with a multitude' of QBs

4 days ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

June 28
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

June 28
New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension

June 25
NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC South
National Football League

NFL odds: Over/under win total best bets for every team in NFC South

June 24
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes