Saints' Jameis Winston throwing without brace after ACL injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston shed his knee brace in his latest throwing video posted to social media, as he continues to rehab from last year's season-ending ACL tear.

Winston had previously been sporting a brace on his left knee while participating in OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.

He guided the Saints to a 5-2 record with a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and boasted a career-best 102.8 passer rating before tearing his ACL and suffering MCL damage that cut his 2021-22 season short.

Winston, who is en route to report to Saints training camp on July 26, previously said that he expects to be ready to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 when the 2022 season kicks off in September.

"We're taking this process slowly," Winston said. "It's about getting better every day. I'm embracing it, and I'm excited to be able to talk football and just keep progressing."

The 28-year-old signal-caller re-signed with the Saints this offseason to a two-year, $28 million deal.

