Safety Geno Stone reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Bengals
Safety Geno Stone has agreed to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, joining an AFC North rival after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal is worth two years and $15 million with a $6 million signing bonus, per NFL Media.
Stone was a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a quiet start to his career, the safety posted an astounding seven interceptions, nine passes defended and 68 combined tackles in 2023 for a Baltimore defense that surrendered just 16.5 points per game in the regular season, which led the NFL.
[2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far]
The Ravens had several key defensive players set to hit free agency and worked to keep key defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, first via the franchise tag and then via a lucrative contract extension. But now they have lost Stone to a division rival and will likely see starting linebacker Patrick Queen leave soon as well.
As for the Bengals, they get much-needed secondary help after losing star safety Jessie Bates III to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency last offseason.
